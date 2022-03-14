Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Lifted to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$115.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$94.80 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$74.87 and a 1-year high of C$105.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of C$6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

