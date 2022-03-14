BMO Capital Markets Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.28.

MI.UN opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.35. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$19.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

