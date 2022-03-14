SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

LHCG stock opened at $136.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

