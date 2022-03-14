SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
LHCG stock opened at $136.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
