Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UFP Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

UFPT opened at $58.83 on Monday. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $443.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

