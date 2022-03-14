Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $752.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.