Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 46.0% in February

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Z stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.87. Z has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

