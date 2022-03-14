CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTK opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.42. CooTek has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

