CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CTK opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.42. CooTek has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)
CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.