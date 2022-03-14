BRC (BRCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect BRC to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BRCC opened at $16.45 on Monday. BRC has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRCC. Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

