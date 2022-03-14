Piper Sandler Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Shares of CLR opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.