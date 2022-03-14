Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $172.22 on Monday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day moving average is $159.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

