Head-To-Head Survey: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Associated Banc pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 31.05% 9.22% 1.02% Peoples Financial 26.59% 8.96% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Peoples Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.13 billion 3.07 $350.99 million $2.19 10.60 Peoples Financial $26.24 million 3.12 $8.58 million $1.77 9.89

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Associated Banc and Peoples Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 1 4 0 0 1.80 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Banc currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Peoples Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities, and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

