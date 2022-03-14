Tyman (LON:TYMN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 420 at Berenberg Bank

Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 420 ($5.50) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of TYMN opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.28) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 362.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 392.29. Tyman has a 12-month low of GBX 306.50 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 509.35 ($6.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £640.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Paul Withers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £71,000 ($93,029.35).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

