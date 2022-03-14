JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €158.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($156.52) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.97 ($156.49).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €110.10 ($119.67) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($107.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €114.91 and a 200-day moving average of €123.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.