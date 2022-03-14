Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a £115 ($150.68) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a £151 ($197.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £127.98 ($167.69).

SPX stock opened at £119.95 ($157.17) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($225.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The company has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £128.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of £147.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 97.50 ($1.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

