Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €197.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €184.82 ($200.89).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €168.18 and its 200-day moving average is €161.90. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

