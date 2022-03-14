Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $450.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 77.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 79,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 265.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 231,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

