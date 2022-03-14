Western Union’s (WU) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their sell rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WU. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

Western Union stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

