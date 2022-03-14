Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Dawson James began coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.39. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after buying an additional 648,791 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 496,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 430,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (Get Rating)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

