ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $223.88 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $176.72 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.20 and its 200 day moving average is $268.09.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1,443.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

