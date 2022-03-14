Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Roblox Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Roblox stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 1,261.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $71,804,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,769 shares of company stock valued at $10,484,551.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.