Cadre Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadre in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

CDRE stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,946,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,822,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

