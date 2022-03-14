Cadre Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadre in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Cadre alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDRE. Stephens initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,946,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,967,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,822,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.