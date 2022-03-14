Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

