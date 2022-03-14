General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for General Electric in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GE. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

NYSE GE opened at $92.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.