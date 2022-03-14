Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$48.84 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATD shares. National Bank Financial cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

