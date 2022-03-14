Kamada (KMDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kamada stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $245.31 million, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $6.96.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kamada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kamada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kamada (Get Rating)
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
