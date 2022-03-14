Kamada (KMDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $245.31 million, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kamada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kamada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

