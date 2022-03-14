Thorne Healthtech (THRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Thorne Healthtech to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

THRN opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30. Thorne Healthtech has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

