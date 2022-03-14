Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.26).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.