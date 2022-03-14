William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.26).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

