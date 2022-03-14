Myomo, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Myomo in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $3.94 on Monday. Myomo has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 253,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

