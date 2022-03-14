Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Cut to “Hold” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDO. Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$16.29 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

