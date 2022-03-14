Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Cut to “Hold” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDO. Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$16.29 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

