CIBC Trims Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Target Price to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.38.
Premium Brands stock opened at C$106.62 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$104.38 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.
Premium Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.
