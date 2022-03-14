Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCL. Cormark increased their price target on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$5.04 on Friday. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.28. The company has a market cap of C$355.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.49.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

