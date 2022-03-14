Head to Head Review: Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) vs. Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

This table compares Portage Biotech and Vista Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas $652.19 million 1.12 $50.65 million $0.53 15.89

Vista Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Portage Biotech and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Portage Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 337.42%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -13.23% -11.46% Vista Oil & Gas 7.77% 9.51% 3.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Portage Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.