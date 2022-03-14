EzFill Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:EZFL) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th

EzFill’s (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. EzFill had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of EZFL opened at $1.12 on Monday. EzFill has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22.

Get EzFill alerts:

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EzFill in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in EzFill in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EzFill in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.