EzFill Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:EZFL) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th

EzFill’s (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. EzFill had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Shares of EZFL opened at $1.12 on Monday. EzFill has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22.
EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).
EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)
EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EzFill (EZFL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.