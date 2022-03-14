Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Decreases By 57.3%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAGIY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $38.98 on Monday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

