Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Decreases By 57.3%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAGIY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $38.98 on Monday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86.

AIA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

