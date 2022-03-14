Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANSLY stock opened at $73.76 on Monday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60.

Get Ansell alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.