Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALST opened at $0.01 on Monday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

