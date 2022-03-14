Freshworks Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 21st (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks’ (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. Freshworks had issued 28,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,026,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. After the expiration of Freshworks’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

