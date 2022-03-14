$136.39 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will report $136.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.84 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $616.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDC opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

