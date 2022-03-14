Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.54 ($70.15).

FRA DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.01.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.