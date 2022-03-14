Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.54 ($70.15).

FRA DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.01.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

