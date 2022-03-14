Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€16.60” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.04) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.96 ($14.08).

Shares of KCO opened at €11.67 ($12.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.88 and its 200-day moving average is €10.84. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($14.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

