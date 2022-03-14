adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($353.26) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

adidas stock opened at €204.00 ($221.74) on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €234.16 and its 200 day moving average is €261.59.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

