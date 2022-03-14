Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €62.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.26 ($67.67).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.86. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($65.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

