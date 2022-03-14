Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

OTLY stock opened at 4.99 on Monday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.95 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is 7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

