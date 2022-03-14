Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($74.89) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.07 ($68.55).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €45.21 ($49.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.90. Vonovia has a one year low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a one year high of €60.96 ($66.26).

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.