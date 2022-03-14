UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €24.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.04) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.87 ($27.03).

Shares of DEC stock opened at €21.40 ($23.26) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.04. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($40.11).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

