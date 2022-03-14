Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.66.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

In related news, Director David Blaiklock purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

