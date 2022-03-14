NewAge (NBEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $78.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 28.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 109,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

