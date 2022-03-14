NewAge (NBEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $78.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.
