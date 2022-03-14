PagerDuty (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PD opened at $26.59 on Monday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,539 shares of company stock worth $9,765,479. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.